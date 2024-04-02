Open Menu

Wheat Price Surges To Rs 3,725 Per Mound In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Wheat price surges to Rs 3,725 per mound in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The price of high-quality wheat was sold out at Rs 3,725 per mound in Ghalla Mandi (Grain Market) of Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

On Tuesday that fresh yield of wheat was sold at Rs 3,200 per mound in Bahawalpur, however, the price of high-quality wheat had surged to Rs 3,725 per mound in Ghalla Mandi (Grain Market) in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur.

The fresh yield of wheat is reaching Ghalla Mandi Yazman from nearby areas, especially from wheat fields of Cholistan.

However, average quality wheat was sold out at Rs 3,200 per mound in Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, mustard which was sowed at large scale in Cholistan areas was sold out at Rs 6,300 to 6,700 per mound in Ghalla Mandi Yazman.

Desi Shakkar (Brown Sugar) was sold at Rs 5,300 to 6,000 while Gurr (Jaggery) at Rs 4,500 to 6,700 per 40 kilograms.

More Stories From Business