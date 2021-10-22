Women must focus on training young generation: Nighat Shahid

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) Nighat Shahid Friday said that women must concentrate on the training cum grooming of young generation so that they learn good life values .

This would help shape a truly Islamic welfare state, she said.� She was addressing a "Milad Conference" which was attended also President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir, besides other notable citizens.

�President FWCCI appreciated the decision of the government to observe "Ashra Rahmat-ul Aaleimeen (pbuh) in a most befitting manner. She stressed that," We must explain various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) and convince our children to adopt the teachings of islam to lead a blessed life in this world and hereafter".

�Continuing, she said that FWCCI will be re-organized to make it more efficient and productive by giving due representation to female population of this region.

She said that women must get membership of FWCCI so that "we could resolve their issues through joint efforts". She also appreciated various finance schemes especially announced by government for women, and said that in order to give awareness about these schemes she would arrange regular sessions at FWCCI.

Mrs Nighat Shahid encouraged women currently working at the cottage industry level, adding that an exhibition would be arranged in the month of November to display their works. "It will help them to showcase their products in an organized manner".