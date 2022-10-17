UrduPoint.com

World Bank To Provide $850m In Aid To 34 Flood-affected Districts Of Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2022 | 02:08 PM

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

Divisional Commissioner DG Khan told the delegation that all flood-affected people of DG Khan and Rajanpur districts have shifted back to their home sites.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) World Bank will provide 850 million Dollars in aid to the 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan including Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

A delegation of UNO met Commissioner DG Khan Liaquat Ali Chatta in Multan on Monday and discussed the required assistance.

He said that the flood victims deprived of their homes are staying in tents.

Tanveer Ahmad Khan, the representative of the United Nations in Pakistan, said that the UNO wants to work with local administration.
Last, week Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held meeting with the top officials of World Bank during his visit to the US.

