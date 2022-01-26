UrduPoint.com

World Customs Day Observed At Customs House

World Customs Day was observed here at Customs House, Peshawar with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr Ashfaq Ahmad as chief guest here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :World Customs Day was observed here at Customs House, Peshawar with Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Dr Ashfaq Ahmad as chief guest here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, a floral wreath was put on the memorial of martyrs while the logo and motto of customs was also unveiled. Chief Collector (Customs) KP Ahmad Raza Khan also accompanied the FBR chief.

Addressing the function organized in connection with World Customs Day, the chairman FBR Dr Ashfaq Ahmad said that Pakistan Customs is guardian of economic frontiers of the country and added that the utilisation of modern digital technology will help further increase the national revenue.

He further said that the use of modern technology besides bringing stability in the prices will increase foreign exchange and in prevention of smuggling.

He said that digitalization, stable financial activities, available data, risk management and data of passengers were of high value in customs. He said that the adoption of data culture and making it part of the system to digitise customs could bring visible improvement in the performance of Pakistan Customs.

In his speech, the Chief Collector Customs, Ahmad Raza Khan said that due to speedy pace of clearance in 24 hours and paperless data has helped Customs Collectorate Peshawar in surpassing its target by 52% that is 62% higher as compared to six months of the last fiscal year.

Later, the chief guest distributed commendation certificates among customs officials.

