58th ASRB Meeting Held At UoM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The 58th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) was held on Monday at the Committee Room of University of Malakand (UoM).

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Gul Zaman and members of the board attended the meeting. A total of 28 cases of students were discussed at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor pledged to further establish the practice of promoting research culture in the university.

He said the university was endeavoring to provide quality education to its students, adding tangible outcomes have been achieved through these efforts.

The meeting was attended by Hayatullah: Registrar, Prof. Dr Sultan Alam, Prof. Dr Alamzeb, Associate Prof Dr. Nasrullah, Associate Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, Director ORIC Shahid Khan and Assistant Professor Doctor Shabir Ahmad.

