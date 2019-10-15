UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Admissions Date Extended Till October 25: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Admissions date extended till October 25: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for admission in its post-graduate programs till October 25, without late fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for admission in its post-graduate programs till October 25, without late fee.

The programs include BA (Associate degree), BS (four-year) programs, and some diploma and short-term courses.

The decision to this effect was taken by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in order to facilitate the aspiring students to continue their future study.

According Director Admissions, the students could take admissions in these programs on payment of normal fee, as was mentioned in the Universitys prospectus.

It also aimed at bringing maximum number of people in the educational net. The decision will benefit particularly those living in the country's remote regions.

This will be the last opportunity for them to take admission in their relevant program. Computerized admission forms have been sent to the continuing students. The same has also been made available at the Universitys website.

Special Desks have been set up in the Universitys regional officesto guide and facilitate the students in the admission process.

Related Topics

Guide Same Allama Iqbal Open University October

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin hold official ta ..

4 minutes ago

OCAS Receives 272,372 Applications for Intermediat ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS (FSHN) students secured three positions in Al ..

11 minutes ago

World Food Day observed at UVAS

11 minutes ago

Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Pound surges as EU's Barnier fans Brexit deal hope ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.