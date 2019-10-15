Admissions date extended till October 25: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

(@imziishan)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for admission in its post-graduate programs till October 25, without late fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for admission in its post-graduate programs till October 25, without late fee.

The programs include BA (Associate degree), BS (four-year) programs, and some diploma and short-term courses.

The decision to this effect was taken by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in order to facilitate the aspiring students to continue their future study.

According Director Admissions, the students could take admissions in these programs on payment of normal fee, as was mentioned in the Universitys prospectus.

It also aimed at bringing maximum number of people in the educational net. The decision will benefit particularly those living in the country's remote regions.

This will be the last opportunity for them to take admission in their relevant program. Computerized admission forms have been sent to the continuing students. The same has also been made available at the Universitys website.

Special Desks have been set up in the Universitys regional officesto guide and facilitate the students in the admission process.