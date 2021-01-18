UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Continues Its Scholarship Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:59 PM

AIOU continues its scholarship schemes

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced to continue its scholarship schemes for financial assistance of bright students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced to continue its scholarship schemes for financial assistance of bright students.

According to AIOU on Monday, besides merit scholarship, earn to learn initiative and final year project grant, the university is providing financial assistance to transgenders, prisoners, people with disabilities as well as children of martyrs helping them to continue their education.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is the only university in Pakistan, both in public and private sectors, which provides free matriculation education to the people of Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan and former FATA.

Students are required to contact Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services or their respective regional offices to obtain further information for availing these opportunities. Moreover, university has also commenced admissions in spring 2021 semester from January 15.

Prospectus sale points have been established throughout the country at the union council levels to provide admission facilities at the doorsteps of people.

Prospectuses and admission forms of all the programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

According to Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU, being a prestigious national institution, it was the Primary responsibility of the varsity to provide equal educational opportunities to the poor and deserving so that no one would be deprived from his right of education due to financial constraints.

These schemes would benefit brilliant students of lower socio-economic class of the society who were unable to complete their education because of lack of resources.

All these schemes were being implemented in all provinces of the country, Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as northern areas through AIOU regional offices.

Various committees have been formed to ensure transparency in the implementation of these schemes as well as to present guidelines for further improvement of TORs and implementation structure.

These scholarships schemes, undoubtedly, would play a key role for enhancing literacy ratio in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed FATA Poor Education Sale Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University January All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Group rolls out COVID-19 vaccination prog ..

10 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Says Sees No Grounds for Current Gov ..

2 minutes ago

UN rights office calls for Navalny's immediate rel ..

2 minutes ago

UK Army Establishes 80 New COVID-19 Vaccination Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung Sets New Standard for Flagship Mobile Proc ..

15 minutes ago

TG Japan Never Paused Preparations for Postponed 2 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.