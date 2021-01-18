AIOU continues its scholarship schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced to continue its scholarship schemes for financial assistance of bright students.

According to AIOU on Monday, besides merit scholarship, earn to learn initiative and final year project grant, the university is providing financial assistance to transgenders, prisoners, people with disabilities as well as children of martyrs helping them to continue their education.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is the only university in Pakistan, both in public and private sectors, which provides free matriculation education to the people of Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan and former FATA.

Students are required to contact Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services or their respective regional offices to obtain further information for availing these opportunities. Moreover, university has also commenced admissions in spring 2021 semester from January 15.

Prospectus sale points have been established throughout the country at the union council levels to provide admission facilities at the doorsteps of people.

Prospectuses and admission forms of all the programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

According to Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU, being a prestigious national institution, it was the Primary responsibility of the varsity to provide equal educational opportunities to the poor and deserving so that no one would be deprived from his right of education due to financial constraints.

These schemes would benefit brilliant students of lower socio-economic class of the society who were unable to complete their education because of lack of resources.

All these schemes were being implemented in all provinces of the country, Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as northern areas through AIOU regional offices.

Various committees have been formed to ensure transparency in the implementation of these schemes as well as to present guidelines for further improvement of TORs and implementation structure.

These scholarships schemes, undoubtedly, would play a key role for enhancing literacy ratio in the country.