Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Thursday congratulated all the candidates who have passed the PCS and CSS examinations and expressed his best wishes for their bright future.

He appreciated their hard work, dedication and determination in a special message on the social networking website “X” along with the photos of the successful candidates.

Mir Zahoor Buledi said that these youth are the bright future of Balochistan and Pakistan and their success is a source of pride for the entire area.

He expressed the hope that these youth would play an important role in serving the country and the nation by utilizing their talents.