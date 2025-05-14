Practical exams cancelled for 30 students after cell phones recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Rawalpindi education board has cancelled the practical examination of 30 girl students after cell phones were recovered from them.

According to the details, the students were found copying the solutions to the given questions during the Chemistry practical exam.

According to the spokesman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, a surprize visit by the board inspection team was made at the practical lab of Government MC Girls High school B-Block Rawalpindi, examiner Sarfaraz was found violating standard operating procedures (SOPs). Following initial investigations, the chemistry practical exams of 30 female students were canceled, and the examiner's mobile phone was confiscated for further inquiry.

The examiner was immediately suspended, and a replacement was appointed. The inspection was directly led by the Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan.

Moreover, a detailed report of the incident was submitted to the Chairman Board Adnan Khan, who took serious notice and directed the School Education Department to take action under the PEDA Act.

Both the chairman and controller reiterated that the board has zero tolerance for corruption or rule violations and will continue strict measures to uphold transparency in examinations.

Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan conducted surprise inspections of various examination centers to ensure transparency and discipline in the examination process.

Chairman Adnan Khan said that the use of modern technology and online monitoring systems have significantly improved the fairness of exams, with all centers under constant surveillance by the Central Monitoring Cell.

He emphasized that the board has adopted a comprehensive strategy against cheating mafias, producing positive results, and strict legal actions are being taken against violators.