Practical Exams Cancelled For 30 Students After Cell Phones Recovery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Rawalpindi education board has cancelled the practical examination of 30 girl students after cell phones were recovered from them
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Rawalpindi education board has cancelled the practical examination of 30 girl students after cell phones were recovered from them.
According to the details, the students were found copying the solutions to the given questions during the Chemistry practical exam.
According to the spokesman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, a surprize visit by the board inspection team was made at the practical lab of Government MC Girls High school B-Block Rawalpindi, examiner Sarfaraz was found violating standard operating procedures (SOPs). Following initial investigations, the chemistry practical exams of 30 female students were canceled, and the examiner's mobile phone was confiscated for further inquiry.
The examiner was immediately suspended, and a replacement was appointed. The inspection was directly led by the Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan.
Moreover, a detailed report of the incident was submitted to the Chairman Board Adnan Khan, who took serious notice and directed the School Education Department to take action under the PEDA Act.
Both the chairman and controller reiterated that the board has zero tolerance for corruption or rule violations and will continue strict measures to uphold transparency in examinations.
Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan conducted surprise inspections of various examination centers to ensure transparency and discipline in the examination process.
Chairman Adnan Khan said that the use of modern technology and online monitoring systems have significantly improved the fairness of exams, with all centers under constant surveillance by the Central Monitoring Cell.
He emphasized that the board has adopted a comprehensive strategy against cheating mafias, producing positive results, and strict legal actions are being taken against violators.
Recent Stories
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives
KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime
Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad
Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case
More Stories From Education
-
Practical exams cancelled for 30 students after cell phones recovery6 minutes ago
-
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 candidates participat ..2 days ago
-
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha2 days ago
-
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools2 days ago
-
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally2 days ago
-
CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 different specialties2 days ago
-
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program2 days ago
-
COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal economy potential at training course in Uzbekistan2 days ago
-
Controller BBISE visits FA, Fsc examination centers5 days ago
-
Step afoot to control copying during annual exam: Jamali5 days ago
-
Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled6 days ago
-
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams postponed6 days ago