AIOU provides URL to update 'Tutor Profile' on its website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched URL ( http://tutor.aiou.edu) to update profiles of registered tutors.

Now, AIOU registered tutors can update their profiles by adding their current status with respect to educational qualification and professional experience.

Director ICT, Muhammad Ajmal, informed the media spokesperson that this facility is provided to already registered tutors and university has not yet initiated fresh registration for the prospective new applicants.

He said that all those applicants who were previously declared ineligible because of some deficiency in their relevant information can now update their information on tutor profile portal.

Registered tutors are instructed to particularly update their complete postal address so that the students may correspond with them when required.

Moreover, university has fully automated course allotment system. Tutors Allotment System (TAS) is used to allot courses to highly qualified and well experienced tutors on purely merit basis.

This automation of the system has made the entire process more transparent and credible. Moreover, if a tutor forgets his/ her password, they may reset it through 'forgot password' link easily.