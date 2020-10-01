UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Provides URL To Update 'Tutor Profile' On Its Website

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:20 PM

AIOU provides URL to update 'Tutor Profile' on its website

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched URL ( http://tutor.aiou.edu) to update profiles of registered tutors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched URL ( http://tutor.aiou.edu) to update profiles of registered tutors.

Now, AIOU registered tutors can update their profiles by adding their current status with respect to educational qualification and professional experience.

Director ICT, Muhammad Ajmal, informed the media spokesperson that this facility is provided to already registered tutors and university has not yet initiated fresh registration for the prospective new applicants.

He said that all those applicants who were previously declared ineligible because of some deficiency in their relevant information can now update their information on tutor profile portal.

Registered tutors are instructed to particularly update their complete postal address so that the students may correspond with them when required.

Moreover, university has fully automated course allotment system. Tutors Allotment System (TAS) is used to allot courses to highly qualified and well experienced tutors on purely merit basis.

This automation of the system has made the entire process more transparent and credible. Moreover, if a tutor forgets his/ her password, they may reset it through 'forgot password' link easily.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University May Media All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Indian Army confirms its three soldiers were kille ..

8 minutes ago

Egypt's Sisi Meets New Kuwaiti Emir, Extends Condo ..

20 seconds ago

German inflation rate falls to minus 0.2 pct in Se ..

23 seconds ago

DC inaugurates 'Open Air Gym' at Kohat Sports Comp ..

25 seconds ago

Spain publishes decree for partial lockdown of Mad ..

26 seconds ago

Three factories gutted, clothes millions of rupees ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.