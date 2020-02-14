UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Deputing Tutors Transparently: Regional Director

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) deputing tutors transparently: Regional Director

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Attock campus Amanullah Malik Friday said the varsity was trying its best to provide better services and quality education to its students

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Attock campus Amanullah Malik Friday said the varsity was trying its best to provide better services and quality education to its students.

Talking to media, he said the university under a new system was deputing tutors for different courses in a transparent manner which will certainly bring a positive change in imparting quality education through distance learning system.

Malik Aman said the students of Autumn-2019 semester were facing a little problem and inconvenience in receiving text books and tutor's letters due to changes being made in the system. However, he said, the issue will be resolved soon and the students who did not received their text books and tutor's letters yet would be given sufficient time to submit their assignments.

The tutors have also given instructions in that regard.

In the new system, he said, the contact numbers of students have been given to the tutors for a better contact between them.

Moreover, some text books will be made available in soft form which will certainly facilitate students. He said this campus was providing educational facilities to almost 13,000 students living in different areas of Attock district.

He said the AIOU was playing pivotal role in enhancing country's literacy rate.

