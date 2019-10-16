UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Upgrades Media Studies' Academic Program

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:22 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BS (Four-year) Mass Communication program from (autumn 2019) semester, as a part of its consistent efforts promoting media's studies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BS (Four-year) Mass Communication program from (autumn 2019) semester, as a part of its consistent efforts promoting media's studies.This is for first-time that the University has come out with BS-level program.

Online application for admission in this program will be received till October 25.

The working journalists could also take benefit of this program, that was introduced for the first-time.An applicant having intermediate/higher secondary school pass certificate in second division (at least 45 percent marks) from any recognized institution is eligible for admission.According to Director Admissions, all the eligible candidates from across the country will be given admission provided they have been fulfilled the required formalities.However, the tutorial classes and workshops will only be held in Islamabad and Lahore.

