Allama Iqbal Open University Declares June 5 Last Date For Admission In Post-graduate Programs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that aspiring persons could apply for admission in Post-Graduate and Bachelors level programs (semester Spring 2020) till June 5 (Friday).

Earlier, the University administration had extended the last date from April 15 to June 5 for fresh as well as its continuing students in view the current crisis situation in wake of COVID-19.

The students were facilitated to take admission in MA, MSc, M.Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Associate Degree and Post Graduate Diplomas by the stipulated date.

The students of the AIOU are encouraged to apply Online through admission portal. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum hoped that the current crisis situation will not stop their pursuit to get higher education.

He further stated that the AIOU will take every possible step to facilitate its students who are eager to obtain and continue their education for the uplift of their families, society and the Nation.

The University also facilitated its new and continuing students by giving them option to pay their semester fee in two equal installments.

The date for first installment was fixed as June 5, while the date of second installment will be July 17, 2020.

The instalment facility will be open for the students who apply online through admission portal on the University website on or before the extended date of admissions June 5.

Education Allama Iqbal Open University

More Stories From Education

