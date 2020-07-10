UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 08:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Course workshops of all postgraduate programmes, semester Spring 2020, of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be held on-line through Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS) from Monday (July 13, 2020) throughout the country.

According to Ajmal Farooq, Director ICT on Friday, these workshops are being arranged for Bed, Med, MA/MSc, and BS programmes which are taught on the open and distance learning (ODL) mode. He informed that in the first batch of these online workshops students of B.Ed courses would participate.

The university has dispatched usernames, and passwords through mobile SMS to the students of first batch, while the process of sending passwords and usernames to students of other postgraduate programmes is still on. The varsity has hired well qualified teachers across the country for teaching different courses in these workshops, he added.

While elaborating on AIOU's preparedness for conducting its educational activities in the wake of Covid-19 the Director informed that the university had recently upgraded its load-balancing capacity and connectivity of internet. He said that each day 30,000 students would participate in six different slots of these workshops, while each slot would be of 90 minutes time. He further informed that these workshops would continue till October.

Director Regional Services, Inamullah Sheikh has advised students of the postgraduate courses Spring semester 2020 to contact their respective regional offices in case of non-receipt of usernames and passwords for logging on to these mandatory online course workshops. Emails addresses of all regional offices of the university have already been given on the university website. He has informed that students' attendance will be managed automatically through the system.

