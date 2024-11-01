Annual Matric Exams 2025 To Start From March 04
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:58 PM
The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced to start annual matriculation examinations 2025 from March 4
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced to
start annual matriculation examinations 2025 from March 4.
According to deputy secretary Admin BISE, eligible students can submit their admission forms
with single fee up to November 27 whereas the same would be received with double fee
up to December 11 and with triple fee up to December 24, 2024.
He said single fee for regular students of Part-I (ninth class) would be Rs1500
and Rs 1460 for science and arts groups, respectively whereas the private candidates
of this group would be charged Rs 1850 and Rs 1800, respectively.
The double fee for regular students of Part-I (ninth class) will be Rs 2150 and Rs 2050
for science and arts groups whereas Rs 2550 and Rs 2450 would be charged from private students.
Similarly, triple fee for regular students of Part-I (ninth class) will be Rs 2800 and Rs 2650 while
private students would be charged with Rs 3250 and 3100 for science and arts groups,
respectively.
He said that single fee for regular students of Part-II (tenth class) would be Rs 3000
and Rs 2950 whereas Rs 3050 and Rs 3000 would be charged from private students for
science and arts groups respectively.
More information regarding admission could be obtained from BISE Office, he added.
The admission fee could only be paid through the designated bank branches of United Bank Limited (UBL),
Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB).
