Arid Varsity Ranked 3rd In UI Green Metric World Universities Ranking 2019

Thu 12th December 2019

Arid Varsity ranked 3rd in UI Green Metric World Universities Ranking 2019

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi was ranked 3rd in all over the country, 111th in Asia and 295the among 780 participating Universities of the world as per latest UI Green Metric World Universities ranking 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi was ranked 3rd in all over the country, 111th in Asia and 295the among 780 participating Universities of the world as per latest UI Green Metric World Universities ranking 2019.

UI Green Metric University Sustainability Ranking is a world university ranking to assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of Universities includes campus setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation and education and Research.

The Arid Varsity has been ranked as 295th among the top 780 universities of the world with the total score of 5475 as per UI Green Metric World Universities ranking.

The Vice Chancellor especially appreciated the efforts and contribution by Mr.

Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office of the University. He also appreciated the vigorous role played by the University Green Office team to sensitize the students regarding environment protection.

Mr. Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office informed that this is a great honor for the University that we have improved the University Ranking as compared to the previous year 2018 i.e. 302 out of 719 to 295 out of 780. He further expressed that the improvement in the ranking is due to the steps taken by the University Green Office like reduce single use plastic bags in the University Campus, tree plantation and establishment of Plant Nursery at the University. PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is also actively participating in Clean & Green Pakistan Movement, he added.

