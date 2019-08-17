Asar Ali, a Ph.D researcher submits his thesis

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Asar Ali, a Ph.D Research Scholar in Electrical Engineering has submitted his thesis on "Fabrication and Characterization of Non-material Bases pressure Sensors" to the University in partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of Degree of Doctor of Philospophy (Ph.D) in Electrical Engendering.

An oral examination is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10.30 a.

m in the Video Conference Room of the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

There will be open invitation to all those having interest in the said research work during public defence. The participants would be allowed to raise relevant questions after the presentation by the scholar, for further judgment and evaluation of the examinee. It was notified here by to Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.