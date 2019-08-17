UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asar Ali, A Ph.D Researcher Submits His Thesis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:27 PM

Asar Ali, a Ph.D researcher submits his thesis

Asar Ali, a Ph.D Research Scholar in Electrical Engineering has submitted his thesis on "Fabrication and Characterization of Non-material Bases pressure Sensors" to the University in partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of Degree of Doctor of Philospophy (Ph.D) in Electrical Engendering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Asar Ali, a Ph.D Research Scholar in Electrical Engineering has submitted his thesis on "Fabrication and Characterization of Non-material Bases pressure Sensors" to the University in partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of Degree of Doctor of Philospophy (Ph.D) in Electrical Engendering.

An oral examination is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10.30 a.

m in the Video Conference Room of the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

There will be open invitation to all those having interest in the said research work during public defence. The participants would be allowed to raise relevant questions after the presentation by the scholar, for further judgment and evaluation of the examinee. It was notified here by to Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Doctor Oral August 2019 All

Recent Stories

KP Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship from August 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Medical community condemns atrocities in Held Kash ..

4 minutes ago

Ali Zaid appeals for active participation in Clean ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority launches new electronic syst ..

16 minutes ago

PTA asks mobile users to register both IMEI slots ..

17 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh claims unity among PPP worker ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.