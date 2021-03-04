Belarus Ambassador visits UET Lahore

Ambassador of Belarus in Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa, along with Secretary and Consulate Officer, visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and had a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Belarus in Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa, along with Secretary and Consulate Officer, visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and had a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

The vice chancellor told the delegation that many students from various countries had been enrolled at the UET in different programs. He said that the university was developing linkages with national and international organisations.

He gave the idea of starting mutual exchange programme of faculty and students between the UET and institutions of Belarus.

The ambassador said that Belarus was potential land for engineering, which wanted connection with Pakistani engineering organisations. He promised that the embassy would facilitate development of progressive liaison between both countries for promotion of engineering education.

At the end, VC Mansoor Sarwar presented a shield to the ambassador.