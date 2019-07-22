UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE AJK Announces Matric, Class 10th Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:28 PM

BISE AJK announces Matric, class 10th result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Azad Jammu Kashmir has announced the results of annual matric examination 2019.

Azad Jammu Kashmir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) AJK has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019. Azad Jammu Kashmir Board has announced the result for class SSC Part 2.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE AJK every year. The result of any student of 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check 10th class result.

Related Topics

Student Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir BISE 2019

Recent Stories

Hamza Ali Abbasi wants Mohsin Abbas to be made a h ..

13 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as traders consider Fed rate cu ..

14 minutes ago

Anti-dengue awareness campaign launched in Multan

4 seconds ago

Turkey Can Respond to Washington's Sanctions Over ..

5 seconds ago

Germany provides 2.24 mln USD to support refugees ..

7 seconds ago

Imran Khan beats Modi’s record in attracting hug ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.