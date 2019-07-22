BISE AJK announces Matric, class 10th result

(@imziishan)

Azad Jammu Kashmir (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) AJK has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019. Azad Jammu Kashmir Board has announced the result for class SSC Part 2.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE AJK every year. The result of any student of 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check 10th class result.