BISE Bahawalpur announced Matric result, 79.91 percent got passed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education have announced the result of Matric Annual Exams 2020. As many as 83221 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 66504 got passed.

The pass percentage remained at 79.91 per cent. According to Controller Examination Tahir Hussain Jafri, the result was compiled on the basis of relative grading and percentage.

The result was available on board website bisebwp.edu.pk.

Students can also find their result by sending their roll numbers as SMS to 800298. The students of class 9 who weren't able to take exams due to COVID-19 have been promoted to class 10 as per government's directions. These students will take class 10 Annual Matric Exams in 2021 and the marks obtained in the exams will be doubled by awarding the same numbers to their class 9 result.