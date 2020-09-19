UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Bahawalpur Announced Matric Result, 79.91 Percent Got Passed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

BISE Bahawalpur announced Matric result, 79.91 percent got passed

Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education have announced the result of Matric Annual Exams 2020. As many as 83221 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 66504 got passed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education have announced the result of Matric Annual Exams 2020. As many as 83221 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 66504 got passed.

The pass percentage remained at 79.91 per cent. According to Controller Examination Tahir Hussain Jafri, the result was compiled on the basis of relative grading and percentage.

The result was available on board website bisebwp.edu.pk.

Students can also find their result by sending their roll numbers as SMS to 800298. The students of class 9 who weren't able to take exams due to COVID-19 have been promoted to class 10 as per government's directions. These students will take class 10 Annual Matric Exams in 2021 and the marks obtained in the exams will be doubled by awarding the same numbers to their class 9 result.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Same BISE SMS 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Man arrested for exhibiting weapon on social media ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Board declares matric result with pass perc ..

2 minutes ago

One missing as torrential rain hits southern Franc ..

2 minutes ago

CDA dismantles 83 structures along G.T Road

2 minutes ago

Interior Minister calls on Governor Punjab

42 minutes ago

Trump urges Supreme Court nomination 'without dela ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.