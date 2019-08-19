BISE DG Khan announces Ninth, Class 9th result

(@imziishan)

Dera Ghazi Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) DG Khan has announced the results of annual ninth examination 2019. Dg Khan Board has announced the result for class SSC Part 1, 9th class.

Thousands of students appear for ninth class exams through BISE DG Khan every year. The result of any student of 9th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check 9th class result.