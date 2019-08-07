BISE Hyderabad announces result of SSC Part-I annual exams

The Controller of Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Wednesday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate Science and General Groups Annual Examinations 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Wednesday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate Science and General Groups Annual Examinations 2019

According to announcement, Noor Tariq d/o Tariq Ali Dehraj of The Education High School Qasimabad Hyderabad has secured first position in science group while Zeeshan Ali s/o Ali Shar of Mehran University Public School Jamshoro and Suriksha d/o Naresh Kumar of St: Bonaventure High School Qasimabad bagged second and third positions respectively.

A total of 68896 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Benazirabad districts appeared in the examinations; of them 55034 candidates have been declared pass in all subject of science group examinations.

In general group, Muhammad Khan s/o Muhammad Qasim of Government Government High School Thata, Durga Bai d/o Reva Chand of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mirpur Sakro and Vital Ali s/o Ahmed of Government High School Tharari Jado Shaheed have clinched first, second and third positions respectively.

A total of 2193 male and female candidates of the ten districts of BISE Hyderabad region were appeared in the general group examinations of them 1591 have been declared pass in all subjects.