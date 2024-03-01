BISE Hyderabad To Announce SSC-I Result Exams On March 2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:42 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate part I (Class I X) Annual Examination 2023 on March 2 (Saturday)
According to a handout issued here on Friday, The result shall also be accessible on board's website, www.biseh.edu.pk and through sending SMS on 8583.
