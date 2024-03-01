BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on March 2

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad will announce the result of Secondary school Certificate part I (Class I X) Annual Examination 2023 on March 2 (Saturday).

According to a handout issued here on Friday, The result shall also be accessible on board's website, www.biseh.edu.pk and through sending SMS on 8583.