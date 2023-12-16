Open Menu

BISE Hyderabad Transforms Manual Work To Online

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 06:45 PM

BISE Hyderabad transforms manual work to online

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has directed all the affiliated schools and colleges

to collect their usernames and passwords for online communication

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has directed all the affiliated schools and colleges

to collect their usernames and passwords for online communication.

In a letter addressed to all the affiliated schools and colleges in 9 districts of Hyderabad division, the BISE’s Inspector

of Institutions Atta Muhammad Kaka said the institutions should do so as a top priority.

“The management of the board has transformed its manual work to the integrated Information Technology system and

online system of communication,” he apprised the educational institutions in the letter dated December 15.

According to him, the usernames and passwords of each affiliated school were available in his office and the same should be collected by the respective institutions at the earliest.

Related Topics

Technology Hyderabad Same Kaka BISE December All Top

Recent Stories

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

4 minutes ago
 Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kish ..

Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kishwar Naheed's health

1 minute ago
 PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

1 minute ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

8 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

3 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in ..

Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore

3 minutes ago
PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

3 minutes ago
 Police netted court absconder

Police netted court absconder

8 minutes ago
 FIA retrieve commercial properties worth Rs 6.4 bl ..

FIA retrieve commercial properties worth Rs 6.4 bln of ETPB

8 minutes ago
 PBF felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming ..

PBF felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming as AJK minister

8 minutes ago
 JI will win upcoming general elections 2024: Akhta ..

JI will win upcoming general elections 2024: Akhtar

8 minutes ago
 Govt gives direct relief to public by reducing pet ..

Govt gives direct relief to public by reducing petroleum prices: Commissioner

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education