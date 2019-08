(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education Lahore on Monday announced the 9th class 1st Annual Examinations 2019 result with an overall pass percentage of 52.07.

According to the gazette notification, as many as 271,447 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom, 141,350 passed the exam.