BISE To Receive Rechecking Forms Till Oct 24

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Faisalabad has announced October 24 for rechecking forms of Intermediate Part-I papers as last date

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education Faisalabad has announced October 24 for rechecking forms of Intermediate Part-I papers as last date.

According to the Controller Examination Shehnaz Alvi, the candidates having some doubt on their result can avail the facility of rechecking of their papers within 15-day of announcing the result by depositing rechecking fee Rs 1100 per paper.

