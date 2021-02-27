UrduPoint.com
British Council To Help Connect KU With UK Based Universities

Sat 27th February 2021

British Council to help connect KU with UK based universities

British Council would help in connecting Karachi University (KU) with various universities of the United Kingdom and also guide students for scholarship, exchange programs

British Council would help in connecting Karachi University (KU) with various universities of the United Kingdom and also guide students for scholarship, exchange programs.

This was stated by Director British Council Sindh and Balochistan Michael Houlgate on Saturday in a call on meeting with Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi here at the VC Secretariat.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and joint working opportunities between the University of Karachi and British Council.

Houlgate shared that Visual Studies Department of the University of Karachi and the British Council were working on a project and hope to work on other projects with other departments in near future.

He also appreciated skills and talents of the faculty and students.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor KU, Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said the varsity was striving for the promotion of online education situation generated due to COVID-19.

He shared that the University of Karachi has completed the teaching process through online classes by using modern technology. He expressed that a delegation of the British Council should visit the University to share complete details regarding scholarships and other programs including the students and faculty exchange program in British universities and provide information to the students.

He suggested that a group of 25 students from different departments of the University would be formed and the delegation from the British Council would provide them detailed information on scholarships, students and faculty exchange as well as rules and regulations, and all facilities.

Dr Khalid observed that students of the said group would then pass on this information to other students in their respective departments. He appreciated the steps taken by the British Council for the promotion of education and hoped that teachers and students of the varsity would also take full advantage of these initiatives.

