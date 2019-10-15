UrduPoint.com
Canadian Delegation Visits Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:41 PM

The delegation from Canadian Industry & University of Prince Edward Island, Canada and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) have agreed to initiate collaboration in research projects & academic programs and stressed the need for strong academia-industry linkages through developing human resources, technologies and policy formulations

It was decided in a meeting chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar Zaman with Canadian delegation including Allan Dale, Director Industry Partnership, Dr Aitazaz Farooque Associate Professor of the University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Mr. Andrew Hall and Blake Doyle, Co-Founder A2B Design Engineering, Canada along with deans/directors of PMAS-AAUR, here on Tuesday.

The visiting delegation exchanged views with PMAS-AAUR academic leadership and applauded its numerous steps to develop the institutional relations with leading institutions and corporate entities. Both parties shared views for joint efforts that were important for potential expansion of future academic-industry linkages & collaborations.

Both parties agreed to cooperate in education & research in areas of mutual interest and to establish scientific, educational and cultural programmes in order to assert and consolidate relationships between both countries.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Qamar Zaman, briefed the delegation about mandate, functions, programmes, achievements and future plans of the University.

He said that PMAS-AAUR was rapidly expanding its academic and research avenues, while its research output had significantly increased in the international journals.

Allan Dale stressed the need for engaging universities to find solutions to the issues and challenges facing local industries. He said that industry, academia and government institutions should join hands to play role for development of country's economy and society.

The delegation also visited classrooms, laboratories and Hydroponics Plant. and appreciated the efforts of PMAS-AAUR in the development of higher education and research, especially in the field of agriculture.

