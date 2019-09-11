UrduPoint.com
CDA To Finalize Policy For Shifting Private Schools From Residential Premises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:34 PM

CDA to finalize policy for shifting private schools from residential premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in pursuance of Islamabad High Court order is heading to finalize a comprehensive policy and mechanism for shifting of private schools from residential premises.

Working and homework in this regard has been completed. Concerned departments and stakeholders are being taken on board to incorporate their suggestions in the shifting mechanism.

In this context, authority has scheduled a meeting on the subject matter on Thursday i.e 12-09-2019 at CDA headquarters. Representatives of Federal Directorate of education (FDE), Private Educational School Regulatory Authority (PIERA) and other concerned formations will attend the meeting.

In order to shift the private educational institutes from the residential premises, a comprehensive and transparent criterion is being devised so that the all educational institutes could be equally accommodated.

Through this mechanism it would be ensured that educational plot would not be allotted to any irrelevant person or irrelevant institute. Furthermore, it would be also ensured that in future no private school would be established in residential premises.

Housing societies are being directed to utilize the plots reserved for educational institutes within three months. If the reserved educational plot in any society has been utilized for any other purpose, the society would provide equal space for establishment educational institute in lieu of utilized reserved plot. In case of non-compliance, action under the rules will be taken against the society.

Federal Education Directorate (FDE) being the main stakeholder in the matter is being asked to submit its future requirements and indicate the unused land and surrender it accordingly so that it could be reallocated for educational activities.

In this context, FDE will initiate a proposal to devise a mechanism through which a combination of private and government institutes would be encouraged.

It is pertinent to mention here that Superior Judiciary while taking up the matter had directed the Authority to device a comprehensive mechanism and policy for relocation of schools from residential areas of the city.

