UrduPoint.com

Cheques Of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Scholarship Distributed Among 1124 Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 02:58 PM

Cheques of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship distributed among 1124 students

Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmed distributed cheques of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship among 1124 deserving students during a ceremony held here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmed distributed cheques of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship among 1124 deserving students during a ceremony held here on Monday.

addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that the scholarship was a unique concept to help deserving students of the province. He said that the cheques of total amount of over Rs 10 million have been distributed among 700 female and 335 male students.

He said that the basic concept of the Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship was to minimize economical difference in the society as per the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Dr Irshad added that the scholarship was being offered to intelligent and deserving students without any discrimination.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Colleges Fareed Sharif said that the scholarship was being offered to under graduate students of government institutions only having domicile of any district of the province.

Describing the eligibility criteria, he said that the candidates having 60 percent marks in the last examination were eligible for the scholarship adding that the students already availing any kind of scholarship were not eligible.

He maintained that the monthly income of candidate's family should not be more than 25,000, agriculture land of over five acre and over five Marla house in the city to meet eligibility criteria. He said that merit of applicants has been made by keeping in view the marks he obtained in the metric exam.

Principal Government Science College Aftab Ansari and a large number of students and teachers were also participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Agriculture Male Family Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

COP26 Sponsors Complain of Mismanagement Ahead of ..

COP26 Sponsors Complain of Mismanagement Ahead of Climate Summit in UK - Reports

35 seconds ago
 Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next mon ..

Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next month: UN

37 seconds ago
 All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in AJ ..

All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in AJK

38 seconds ago
 EU has exported 'over 1 billion' Covid-19 vaccine ..

EU has exported 'over 1 billion' Covid-19 vaccine doses

45 seconds ago
 OGDCL's LPG production increases by 9%, crude oil ..

OGDCL's LPG production increases by 9%, crude oil 2%

5 minutes ago
 Kinshasa cleanup: plastic means money and a missio ..

Kinshasa cleanup: plastic means money and a mission

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.