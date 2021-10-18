Cheques of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship distributed among 1124 students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmed distributed cheques of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship among 1124 deserving students during a ceremony held here on Monday.

addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that the scholarship was a unique concept to help deserving students of the province. He said that the cheques of total amount of over Rs 10 million have been distributed among 700 female and 335 male students.

He said that the basic concept of the Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship was to minimize economical difference in the society as per the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Dr Irshad added that the scholarship was being offered to intelligent and deserving students without any discrimination.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Colleges Fareed Sharif said that the scholarship was being offered to under graduate students of government institutions only having domicile of any district of the province.

Describing the eligibility criteria, he said that the candidates having 60 percent marks in the last examination were eligible for the scholarship adding that the students already availing any kind of scholarship were not eligible.

He maintained that the monthly income of candidate's family should not be more than 25,000, agriculture land of over five acre and over five Marla house in the city to meet eligibility criteria. He said that merit of applicants has been made by keeping in view the marks he obtained in the metric exam.

Principal Government Science College Aftab Ansari and a large number of students and teachers were also participated in the ceremony.