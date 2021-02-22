UrduPoint.com
China Makes Headway In Legal Education For Minors In 2020

Mon 22nd February 2021

More than 33,000 Chinese prosecutors acted as deputy principals in over 45,000 schools across the country last year to advance legal education for students, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :More than 33,000 Chinese prosecutors acted as deputy principals in over 45,000 schools across the country last year to advance legal education for students, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday.

Chinese procuratorial organs also produced tv programs and short videos and compiled books to improve education on the rule of law for minors, said Shi Weizhong, an official with the SPP.

Shi also said that the procuratorial organs will organize national tours to publicize the rule of law and launch online courses on legal education for minors in the future.

