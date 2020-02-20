UrduPoint.com
Class 10th Exams To Start From Tomorrow In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Class 10th exams under the board of intermediate and Secondary education will start from tomorrow.

In this regard, Board has established 124 centers where 500 supervisors will monitor the exams while 350 policemen will perform duty at the centers.

124 superintendents and deputy superintendent have been appointed to oversee the exams whereas roll numbers have been issued to all the candidates.

