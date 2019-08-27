UrduPoint.com
COTHM Karachi Celebrates Its 5th Convocation Ceremony – Batch 2019 With The Theme “Sail Away”, 150 Graduates Pulled Their Anchors And Setsail Towards The Deep Sea Of Hospitality Industry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:57 PM

COTHM Karachi celebrates its 5th Convocation Ceremony – Batch 2019 with the theme “Sail Away”, 150 graduates pulled their anchors and setsail towards the deep sea of hospitality industry

College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM) Karachi Campus held its 5th Convocation on Sunday ,25th August 2019 at FTC Auditorium, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th August, 2019) College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM) Karachi Campus held its 5th Convocation on Sunday ,25th August 2019 at FTC Auditorium, Karachi. Like every year, the ceremony was theme based to enlighten the morals of the graduands. This year’s theme was “Sail Away” that reflects the deep dreams and endless success of their professional careers.

Honorable Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest along with the respected Mr.Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman, Consulate General of Malaysia,Mr. Olivier Francais, General Manager, Avari Towers ,Mr. Ahmed Shafiq, CEO COTHM Pakistan & UAE. Welcoming the esteemed guests which included the families of graduates, faculty & staff members, industrial and corporate partners, distinguished chefs and supporters Mr.Sabir Ahmed, Executive Director COTHM Karachi Campus praised the efforts of the students ,faculty and parents and emphasized upon the diverse career options and opportunities for new career aspirants in the hospitality industry.

He further added that emerging and fastest growing industries play an important role in the economic development of countries. In this crucial time, where our country is facing tremendous problems education in diverse and emerging field is a path for the prosperity of Pakistan. A total of 150 graduates were conferred degrees in the discipline of Hospitality Management, Culinary Arts, Baking & Patisserie and Air Ticketing &Reservation Systems. Honorable Chief Guest Mr. Imran Ismail awarded the Gold,Silver and Bronze medals to the distinguished students. He congratulated the graduates and share his views about the importance of education for the bright future of Pakistan. Mr.Sabir Ahmed concluded the convocation ceremony and gave his wishes to the graduates for a successful career ahead. He also thanked the Chief Guest, Guests of Honors, Industrial Partners and all the distinguished guest for their gracious presence. A special thanks to Honorable Governor Sindh Mr.Imran Ismail for taking his time for the convocation ceremony and glorify the event by his presence.

