CUST awards degrees to over 1075 graduates

As many as 1075 graduates have been awarded degrees during the Convocation 2023 of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) held here the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) As many as 1075 graduates have been awarded degrees during the Convocation 2023 of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) held here the other day.

Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad was the chief guest while Syed Ahmed, a renowned IT professional, was the Guest of the Honour.

Prof. Dr. M. Mansoor Ahmed, Vice Chancellor delivered an inaugural speech and welcomed the graduate students.

He highlighted the contribution made by the University in the field of higher education and hoped that the graduates would contribute towards scientific and technological development of the country through their ability, dignity, determination and commitment.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that education plays a vital role in the economic development of the country. It raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals and thus produces skilled manpower that is capable of leading the economy towards the path of sustainable economic development.

He said that our nation is facing daunting challenges. We should do our level best to find viable solutions to the myriad of problems that we are encountering. We should act like an educated nation to solve our problems and demonstrate our abilities to meet the challenges of the high-tech era.

35 graduates awarded PhD degrees including Sumaira Andleeb, Iftikhar Ali Janjua, Umer Niaz, Natasha Zahid, Asad Ali Jaffari, Zia ul islam and Muhammad Aksar in Finance, Muhammad Asad, Gulfam Murtaza and Muhammad Usman Anwar Baig in Human Resource Management.

Shahid Shafiq, Ahmed, Qamaruddin, Asif Mehmood Khan, Ahmed Bilal Mehmood, Abrar Hussain Hashmi, Hafiz Muhammad Yasir Naeem, Zohaib Latif, Sidra Ghayour Bhatti, Mukhtiar Bano, Muhammad Shahid Shafiq, Osama Bin Islam, Rizwan Sabir in Engineering. Kashif Nasr, Nadeem Fakhar, Muhammad Saboor Ahmed, Asif Muhammad, Raabia Mumtaz, Raja Muhammad Waqas Ahmed, Sajjad Haider, Saif Ullah, Lubna Zafar, Jawad Usman and Arshad in Computer Science Tahir Sajjad Ali and Muhammad ur Rehman Siddique in Mathematics and Fakhra Nazir in the field of Bioinformatics.

The University recognizes the outstanding performance of its graduates by awarding 64 Academic Excellence Medals including 30 gold 17 silver and 17 bronze in fields of BBA, MBA, BS, MS and PhD Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Bioinformatics, Biosciences, Biotechnology and Microbiology.

The "Jinnah Gold Medal" was also awarded best graduate to Laiba Hashmi of BS Biotechnology program, on her overall distinguished performance in curricular and extracurricular activities.