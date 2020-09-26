UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Scholarship Given To 4140 Students Of IUB

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:42 PM

Ehsaas scholarship given to 4140 students of IUB

As many as 4140 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have received Prime Minister's Ehsaas Scholarships worth Rs.190 million

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 4140 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have received Prime Minister's Ehsaas Scholarships worth Rs.190 million.

In this connection,a ceremony was held at Abbasia Campus participated by scholarship recipients, parents, faculty members and representatives of civil society.Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob along with notables Malik Habib Ullah Bhutta and Syed Tabish Alwari disbursed scholarships among students.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said that thousands of students from across the country have benefited from this scheme and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was one of the leading university availing this scholarships scheme.

He said that nations were competing globally in the socio-economic sector and their progress and uplift would be determined by their performance in the higher education sector.

The Government has timely focused on the higher education sector and launched scholarship assistance scheme which would ultimately boost socio-economic progress of the country. He said that due to recent developments in the university,the IUB has become the first choice of the students who would avail excellence in education through this higher education institution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Civil Society Progress IUB From Government Million

Recent Stories

11 held, narcotics recovered

3 minutes ago

MoF participates in 5th Framework Working Group me ..

15 minutes ago

Security arrangements finalize for Chehlum: Kabir ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP calls for strengthening strategic partnershi ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Center to Release 2 Variants of CO ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's State Emergency Service Says One of An-2 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.