Ehsaas scholarship given to 4140 students of IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 4140 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have received Prime Minister's Ehsaas Scholarships worth Rs.190 million.

In this connection,a ceremony was held at Abbasia Campus participated by scholarship recipients, parents, faculty members and representatives of civil society.Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob along with notables Malik Habib Ullah Bhutta and Syed Tabish Alwari disbursed scholarships among students.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said that thousands of students from across the country have benefited from this scheme and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was one of the leading university availing this scholarships scheme.

He said that nations were competing globally in the socio-economic sector and their progress and uplift would be determined by their performance in the higher education sector.

The Government has timely focused on the higher education sector and launched scholarship assistance scheme which would ultimately boost socio-economic progress of the country. He said that due to recent developments in the university,the IUB has become the first choice of the students who would avail excellence in education through this higher education institution.