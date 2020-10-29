UrduPoint.com
Examination Center Of IMCB, G-6/3 Shifted Due To Closure Amid COVID Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Examination Center of IMCB, G-6/3 shifted due to closure amid COVID cases

The center of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) G-6/3 established for B.A/B.Sc/B.com annual examinations 2020 has been shifted to Islamabad Model (Postgraduate) College for Men H-8 due to the closure of the former (IMCB G-6/3) by the government to avoid the spread of novel coronaviru

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The center of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) G-6/3 established for B.A/B.Sc/B.com annual examinations 2020 has been shifted to Islamabad Model (Postgraduate) College for Men H-8 due to the closure of the former (IMCB G-6/3) by the government to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus.

The college has been closed after few COVID cases reported in the staff and students.

According to the notification of Quaid-i-Azam University,all the concerned have been advised to keep visiting university's website: www.qau.edu.pk or call 051-9064-3231, 051-9064-4082 for further updates.

