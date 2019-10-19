UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Ever Literary Festival To Be Held At Mardan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:02 PM

First ever literary festival to be held at Mardan

Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) is all set to celebrate the first ever literary festival from Tuesday, 22nd October

Mardan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) is all set to celebrate the first ever literary festival from Tuesday, 22nd October.

Abdul Wali Khan University would arrange the two day event in collaboration with Center for Social education and Development.First of its kind in Mardan and surrounding areas, the Mardan LitFest would have a range of activities including the panel discussion, talks, book launching ceremonies, poetry recital and musical performances.

The Festival mostly focuses on the public intellectuals, poets, writers and speakers from Mardan and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would highlight their intellectual and poetic works also.

The activity would also have stalls offering glimpses into the local culture, history and the role that Mardan played in the local civilization.AWKUM has also partnered with the University College for Women and while working together, both educational institutes would mainstream and promote the women public intellectuals, literati and speakers also.

Along with promoting the works of literature, the LitFest also brings in the experts to engage with the university youth on challenges the youth faces in the day and age of internet. The experts from Peshawar and Islamabad would engage with the youth on the challenges of Fake news and how to seek entrepreneurial careers via the power and possibilities of internet in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Mardan October Women Event All From

Recent Stories

HED recommends action against MAO College Principa ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Indonesian Navy Hold Bilateral E ..

19 minutes ago

Duke of Cambridge Princess Kate calls Pakistan's t ..

21 minutes ago

ACC coaching course concludes at the NCA

26 minutes ago

Closing doors of dialogue to damage democracy: Sh ..

4 minutes ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.