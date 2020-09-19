GCUF issues admission schedule

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued admission schedule for annual examinations of MA/MSc (part-I/II, part-wise & combined) and M.Com (part-I & part-II) 2020 for students of affiliated colleges as well as private candidates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued admission schedule for annual examinations of MA/MSc (part-I/II, part-wise & combined) and M.Com (part-I & part-II) 2020 for students of affiliated colleges as well as private candidates.

GCUF spokesman said on Saturday that the intending students should submit their admission forms with single fee by September 28 while the same would be received with double fee by September 30 and with triple fee till October 02, 2020.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Controller Examination Office or university website www.gcuf.edu.pk , he added.