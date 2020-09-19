UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCUF Issues Admission Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:52 PM

GCUF issues admission schedule

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued admission schedule for annual examinations of MA/MSc (part-I/II, part-wise & combined) and M.Com (part-I & part-II) 2020 for students of affiliated colleges as well as private candidates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued admission schedule for annual examinations of MA/MSc (part-I/II, part-wise & combined) and M.Com (part-I & part-II) 2020 for students of affiliated colleges as well as private candidates.

GCUF spokesman said on Saturday that the intending students should submit their admission forms with single fee by September 28 while the same would be received with double fee by September 30 and with triple fee till October 02, 2020.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Controller Examination Office or university website www.gcuf.edu.pk , he added.

Related Topics

Same September October GCUF 2020 From

Recent Stories

Kashmiri youth subjected to custodial killing by I ..

3 minutes ago

Notices served to educational institutes for throw ..

3 minutes ago

‘Next time, I’ll wear three-piece or Ghaghra f ..

11 minutes ago

Experts for staring canola cultivation

4 minutes ago

Experts advises tunnel cultivation for summer vege ..

4 minutes ago

In California, Wi-fi minivans help disadvantaged s ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.