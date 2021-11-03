UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Ranked Top Among All Women Universities Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:25 PM

GCWUF ranked top among all women universities of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has been ranked as top among all women universities of Pakistan in QS Asia Top University Rankings 2022.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Dr Robina Farooq said that it was a matter of immense pleasure for her that her institution was ranked as top among all women universities of Pakistan and 500-550 internationally in QS Asia Top University Rankings 2022.

She said that 2022 rankings were scored on 11 key indicators including academic and employer reputations as well as the number of staff holding a Ph.

D., among others significant factors of academic excellence.

This incredible achievement clearly indicates that GCWUF faculty members as well as its management were ready to take a leap towards ever-increasing challenges of the higher education sector, she added.

The GCWUF VC also appreciated the role of Quality Enhancement Cell for its most convincing presentation of the university at this prestigious international forum.

She also acknowledged the consistent support of Higher Education Commission (HEC)and Higher Education Department (HED) for academic uplift. She also felicitated theGCWUF team for this marvelous achievement.

