Government College University Launches SDGs Teaching, Learning Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:48 PM

Government College University launches SDGs teaching, learning campaign

The Government College (GC) University on Thursday launched a campaign "Know your Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" for mainstreaming United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in teaching and learning experiences across the university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Government College (GC) University on Thursday launched a campaign "Know your Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" for mainstreaming United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in teaching and learning experiences across the university.

The campaign, jointly initiated by the University's Environment Protection Society (EPS) in collaboration with the Green Box, is aimed at supporting and accelerating local and national capacity of key stakeholders, including teachers and students, to implement the SDGs.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi talked about the SDGs.

He highlighted the current and future population aging issues in Pakistan in comparison to the rest of the world.

The one-day workshop was attended by faculty members and staff from across all academic disciplines in the university and were provided with the knowledge, skills and motivation to understand and address the UN SDGs building on in-depth academic or vocational expertise to implement SDG solutions through teaching, learning and research processes at the university.

The workshop was organised by Dr Mohsen Gul, Co-founder Green Box and Dr Faiza Sharif, Advisor EPS and Professor Sustainable Development Study Centre, GCU Lahore.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop.

