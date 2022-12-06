UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Limit HEC Powers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 06, 2022 | 05:15 PM

The source say that amendments in the laws of the HEC are likely to be approved by the federal cabinet under which the powers of the HEC Chairman as federal minister will be withdrawn.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) The Federal government on Tuesday decided to limit the powers of the Higher education Commission (HEC) as cabinet committee for legislation nodded in positive for amendments in the HEC laws.

The sources said that under the proposed amendments, the status of the federal minister would be withdrawn from the HEC Chairman.

The Ministry of Education would approve the laws of the HEC while HEC Executive Director would abe appointed by the government.

The sources said that federal cabinet would finally approve the amendments in the laws.

