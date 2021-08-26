UrduPoint.com

Govt. Of Punjab Issues NOC To AIOU's RC Sheikhupura

Govt. of Punjab issues NOC to AIOU's RC Sheikhupura

School Education Department, Government of Punjab has issued a NOC for the construction of Allama Iqbal Open University's Regional Campus Building at Shiekhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :school education Department, Government of Punjab has issued a NOC for the construction of Allama Iqbal Open University's Regional Campus Building at Shiekhupura.

Under the NOC, the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has been informed that for the establishment and educational objectives of the University's regional campus, a plot has been allocated in Block X of the Housing Colony Phase II.

According to Director General Regional Services, Mr Inamullah Sheikh on Wednesday, the construction of the University's Regional Campus building on this plot in Sheikhupura will begin after the completion of the necessary documentation process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the University has expedited the process of establishing its educational network in these four provinces of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to provide educational facilities to the people of remote and backward areas and expanding its buildings in this regard. It is the policy of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU to expand the network of regional offices and move the regional campuses from rented accommodation to their own buildings. As the result of this policy, construction has started, over a dozen of the university's buildings for various regional offices of the country, which will be completed as soon as possible.

