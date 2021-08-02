ICT educational institutions reopened under strict compliance of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have been reopened on Monday after summer vacations under strict enforcement of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision regarding reopening of educational institutions was taken during a meeting chaired by acting secretary of the Federal Education and Professional Training Ministry Asif Haider and attended by provincial education secretaries through video link.

NCOC meeting decided to hold board examinations and schools reopening as per the schedule and there would be no extension in the school holidays.

The participants agreed that the decision regarding reopening of educational institutions would be taken by the provinces keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

Under the guidelines issued by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) the educational institutions will follow strict compliance of COVID SOPs including wearing of mask, social distance and others.

The staggered approach having 50% attendance each day will be observed with timing of 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. maximum.

The staff without vaccination shall not be allowed to enter the school/college/university.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the teams of District Administration may visit randomly to check the status of staff vaccination and for necessary action accordingly.