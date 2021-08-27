UrduPoint.com

IGT&E Visits National University Of Sciences & Technology

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 05:26 PM

Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan, HI (M), Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army, paid a maiden visit to the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) the other day

Upon arrival, the honourable guest was received by Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, followed by a one-on-one meeting. New initiatives, high-impact R&D projects and future plans of NUST came under discussion during the meeting.

Afterwards, the esteemed guest attended a comprehensive briefing on the functioning and accelerated transdisciplinary growth of NUST over the years.

He commended NUST management, faculty and researchers for a myriad of trailblazing initiatives, such as establishment of N-ovative Health Technologies Pvt Ltd (NHTPL) – the country’s first facility for indigenous manufacturing of cardiac stents and other medical devices, National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) to stimulate economic growth through innovative technologies, etc.

Later, the honourable guest was conducted to NHTPL, NSTP and Centre for International Peace & Stability.

