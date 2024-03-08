Directorate of Student Affairs, Female Campus, International Islamic University (IIUI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights, on Friday organized a seminar titled "Empower Her: Unlocking Potential" to mark the International Women Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Directorate of Student Affairs, Female Campus, International Islamic University (IIUI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights, on Friday organized a seminar titled "Empower Her: Unlocking Potential" to mark the International Women Day.

The participants shed light on the importance of investing in women empowerment to accelerate progress in various spheres of society.

Participants, including students from International Islamic University, got engaged in a series of activities designed to foster interaction and reflection. These activities included sharing stories of inspiring women, discussing empowering quotes, and reflecting on the qualities of effective women leaders.

Throughout the interactive session, participants delved into discussions on the impact of women empowerment on social, economic, and political realms. They shared their perspectives, experiences, and insights on the challenges and opportunities for advancing gender equality.

The activity was moderated by Zeeshan Munir, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Human Rights.

Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Director Ministry of Human Rights and Legal Advisor Ministry of Human Rights, Ms. Maimoona Khattak emphasized the theme of "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," underscoring the critical importance of investing in women empowerment for societal advancement. They provided valuable insights and perspectives, further enriching the discussions held throughout the seminar.

The participants were invited to pledge their support for gender equality initiatives and commit to being agents of change in their communities.

Dr. Summaya Chugtai, Incharge Female Campus reiterated the importance of individual and collective action in advancing women rights and empowerment, leaving attendees inspired and motivated to drive positive change.

Dr. Sadia Saleem, Female student’s advisor said that the seminar provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas, inspiring action and advocacy among the attendees.