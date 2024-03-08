IIUI Organizes Seminar To Commemorate Int'l Women Day
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Directorate of Student Affairs, Female Campus, International Islamic University (IIUI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights, on Friday organized a seminar titled "Empower Her: Unlocking Potential" to mark the International Women Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Directorate of Student Affairs, Female Campus, International Islamic University (IIUI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights, on Friday organized a seminar titled "Empower Her: Unlocking Potential" to mark the International Women Day.
The participants shed light on the importance of investing in women empowerment to accelerate progress in various spheres of society.
Participants, including students from International Islamic University, got engaged in a series of activities designed to foster interaction and reflection. These activities included sharing stories of inspiring women, discussing empowering quotes, and reflecting on the qualities of effective women leaders.
Throughout the interactive session, participants delved into discussions on the impact of women empowerment on social, economic, and political realms. They shared their perspectives, experiences, and insights on the challenges and opportunities for advancing gender equality.
The activity was moderated by Zeeshan Munir, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Human Rights.
Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Director Ministry of Human Rights and Legal Advisor Ministry of Human Rights, Ms. Maimoona Khattak emphasized the theme of "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," underscoring the critical importance of investing in women empowerment for societal advancement. They provided valuable insights and perspectives, further enriching the discussions held throughout the seminar.
The participants were invited to pledge their support for gender equality initiatives and commit to being agents of change in their communities.
Dr. Summaya Chugtai, Incharge Female Campus reiterated the importance of individual and collective action in advancing women rights and empowerment, leaving attendees inspired and motivated to drive positive change.
Dr. Sadia Saleem, Female student’s advisor said that the seminar provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas, inspiring action and advocacy among the attendees.
Recent Stories
ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment
Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP
Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship
Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner
Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief
Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling
Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened
Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars
Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP
Women’s Day observed at UET
More Stories From Education
-
PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools27 minutes ago
-
LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day1 day ago
-
Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers in Chakwal2 days ago
-
Sindh Education Foundation announces scholarships2 days ago
-
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes2 days ago
-
Sustainability Expo held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)2 days ago
-
Research Arena 2024: Sargodha University holds 8 more academic activities2 days ago
-
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)3 days ago
-
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means3 days ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law3 days ago
-
BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 154 days ago
-
SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-244 days ago