International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) To Hold Int'l Conference On Universities' Role In Countering Corona Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Wednesday hold an International conference (Virtual) on "The Role of Universities and Scientific Institutions in countering the Corona Crisis - The Reality and Solutions"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Wednesday hold an International conference (Virtual) on "The Role of Universities and Scientific Institutions in countering the Corona Crisis - The Reality and Solutions".

The conference was being arranged with the joint efforts of The Union of Afro-Asia Universities (UAAU), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the International Union of Arab Islamic International Schools of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the International Islamic Literature Association, the Dar es Salaam Contour University, Indonesia, the Arab Union for Sustainable Development and the Environment and the Union of Arab Women Leaders.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) who is also President of UAAU, will Chair the conference.

Prof. Dr. Amal Fathallah Zarkashi, President of the University of Dar es Salaam Contour, Indonesia and Director of the Office of the Union of Afro-Asia Universities, Indonesia will be the Secretary-General of the conference. Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Educationist and member of the Higher Consultative Body of the Union of Afro-Asia Universities will be focal person of the event.

Dr. Ashraf Abdul-Rafie Mohammed Al-Darfili, Executive Director, Union of Afro-Asia Universities will be Principal Host.

The conference aims to highlight the role of universities and scientific institutions in countering the Corona crisis. The participants will discuss and the efforts, steps, and extension and community programs that have been taken since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. According to the organizers, conference will highlight the efforts of universities and member institutions of the Union .

Speakers will discuss various important topics such as Initial procedural steps for universities, institutions to face the Corona crisis, preventive measures for employees and students of educational.

The participants will also discuss alternative educational options to continue educational activities, paradigm shift from conventional teaching to online and strategies of universities about their routine work and coordination with their employees and students.

Around 30 speakers across the world including Pakistan will express their views on the topic.

