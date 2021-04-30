Islamia College Peshawar is a very famous and historical institution, Prof. Dr. Majeed Khan

:Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Majeed Khan has said that Islamia College Peshawar is a very famous and historical institution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Majeed Khan has said that Islamia College Peshawar is a very famous and historical institution.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is called the mother of all universities, said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad. Ali Jinnah has donated one third of his property to Islamia College Peshawar. He has visited Islamia College Peshawar three times. He expressed these views while addressing an online webinar of the Rectors Conference series here Friday.

Vice Chancellors and Educationists from different Universities participated. University of Lahore, Government College University Lahore and Science and Technology jointly, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman delivered the keynote address, while Vice Chancellors and academics of various universities.

Professor Dr. Majeed Khan, Vice Chancellor, Islamia College, Peshawar, said that it is very important to have the best faculty first.

The best results can be seen. He said that we have a strong foundation in the field of education only in Central Higher Education (HEC).

The role played by the Central Higher Education Commission in the last 10 to 15 years has been exemplary. There should be chapters of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the provincial level to facilitate the resolution of problems.

Prof. Dr. Majeed Khan said that instead of national universities, we should increase our ties with universities and research institutes at the national level, which has enhanced the capacity of our country's institutions.

"We will have the opportunity to work together on local issues and find solutions to them. Islamia College Peshawar is the oldest educational institution in the province. There are many problems and soon we are going to introduce programs. I am hopeful that inshallah we will overcome the problems very soon," Prof. Dr. Majeed Khan concluded.