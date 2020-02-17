UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic University Of Technology And Arabic Language Academy In Sharjah Sign MoU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:01 PM

Islamic University of Technology and Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah sign MoU

The Islamic University of Technology (IUT), asubsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a “Center of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies (CALIS)” at IUT campus in Bangladesh

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) The Islamic University of Technology (IUT), asubsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a “Center of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies (CALIS)” at IUT campus in Bangladesh.

The MoU envisages the IUT and the Arabic Language Academy cooperating in a number of areas including promoting Arabic language learning for faculty, staff and students; enabling cultural, educational and language programs between the two institutions; as well as facilitating joint research.In addition, creating a digitalized language laboratory, as well as smart classes,at IUT was agreed upon.

Theceremony took place on 10 February 2020 in Sharjah, UAE. The acting Vice Chancellor of IUT Dr. Omar Jah, andDr. Mohammed Safi Al Mostaganim, Secretary General of Arabic Language Academy, signed the MoU.

The auspicious occasion was attended by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the President of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, H. E. Mr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, UAE State Minister for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, H.E. Ambassador of the UAE in Bangladesh, as well as representatives from the UAE government officials and the media.

Related Topics

Technology Bangladesh UAE Sharjah Safi United Arab Emirates February 2020 Media From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens beat MCC by five wickets

2 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in centralMali

2 minutes ago

Infinix and Shadab Khan Join Hands For a Ground-Br ..

5 minutes ago

Four wrestlers will depart for India tomorrow for ..

7 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan to bring HBL PSL 2020 trophy at Nati ..

8 minutes ago

Int'l WHO Team Investigating Coronvirus in China A ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.