Islamic University of Technology and Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah sign MoU

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) The Islamic University of Technology (IUT), asubsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a “Center of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies (CALIS)” at IUT campus in Bangladesh.

The MoU envisages the IUT and the Arabic Language Academy cooperating in a number of areas including promoting Arabic language learning for faculty, staff and students; enabling cultural, educational and language programs between the two institutions; as well as facilitating joint research.In addition, creating a digitalized language laboratory, as well as smart classes,at IUT was agreed upon.

Theceremony took place on 10 February 2020 in Sharjah, UAE. The acting Vice Chancellor of IUT Dr. Omar Jah, andDr. Mohammed Safi Al Mostaganim, Secretary General of Arabic Language Academy, signed the MoU.

The auspicious occasion was attended by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the President of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, H. E. Mr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, UAE State Minister for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, H.E. Ambassador of the UAE in Bangladesh, as well as representatives from the UAE government officials and the media.