Ist year admissions to start from Sept26

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Colleges under Sindh education Department on Friday announced that First Year admissions in Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools (male and female) of Karachi would start from September 26 (Saturday) and the online applications would be accepted till October 6 this year.

Like in recent past years, the students will to submit their admission forms on these website of Sindh College Education ( https://college.sindh.gov.pk/seccap, www.swccap.net ) , told Dirctor General Colleges, Prof.Dr. Abdul Hameed Channar.

He said the students lacking internet facility could submit their forms from any nearest government college; the Principals had been directed to provide such facility without any charges. Help Desk for new students had been set up at each government college. This would save them from visiting offices of the Director General or Regional Directorates of College Education.

The online forms submission facility was offered only to the students passing Matric from board of Secondary Education, Karachi. And, the students coming from Cambridge System, Technical Board, Agha Khan Board, Federal Board and other boards of the country or from foreign institutions passing courses equivalent to matric could get the admission forms from the office of the Director General of Colleges, Karachi or could download the forms from the above mentioned website.

After completely filling the forms, these students would have to submit these by hand along with photo copy of marks sheet in the office of DG Colleges, at Shahra-e-Liaquat near urdu Bazar. They could also send through post or could send through this email ( seccap.ced.it@gmail.com.) The DG Colleges said last year under this CAP policy, 87641 students (male and female) were given admissions in First Year in the government colleges in Karachi. This year,116340 seats have been allocated for the same of which 54,810 were for boys and 61530 for girls.

He advised the students to go to the above mentioned websites,download the brochure and colleges information,read them carefully before filling the online form. After submission they should save their Seccap Form Number. They also could visit facebook for any further information ( www.facebook.com/sindhcollegeeducation ).