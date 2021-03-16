UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Cancels NTS Teachers Screening Test Over Paper Leakage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday cancelled test results for appointment of Primary school teachers (PSTs) across the province over the paper-leakage.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that an inquiry report has been presented in the provincial cabinet meeting today.

" PST test result has been cancelled owing to the paper-leakage. It is decided that NTS will re-conduct the test for the position. It will be conducted phase-wise and no further indolence will be borne", he said.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered a fact-finding inquiry into the alleged leak of question papers for the National Testing Service teacher screening test held in February.

The inquiry was conducted by the provincial inspection team after reports of paper leak from Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Mardan, Shangla, Buner and Upper Dir districts.

Shahram said that merit and transparency in the recruitment process was the top most priority of the government and no compromise would be made on meritocracy in government's jobs.

